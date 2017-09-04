Jake Arrieta is removed from the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent right leg injury against the Pirates. (0:38)

PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta left Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent right leg problem after facing two batters in the third inning. Arrieta grabbed the back of his right leg after throwing a pitch indicating a possible hamstring or cramping problem.

The Cubs did not immediately disclose the nature of Arrieta's injury, but did confirm trainers were working on the back of the pitcher's right leg in the hamstring area.

Arrieta, 31, was just awarded Pitcher of the Month in the National League for August after posting a 1.21 ERA in six starts. Since July 1 he's led the majors with a 1.69 ERA. He gave up more than two earned runs on Monday for the first time since July 8, including a third inning home run to Max Moroff shortly before leaving the game.

Arrieta is the only one of the Cubs' top four starters who has not spent time on the disabled list this season and is set to become a free agent at the end of this year.