The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back to Phoenix for an MRI on his right elbow as the team prepares to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Goldschmidt, who missed Sunday's game, has been dealing with lingering right elbow issues.

Lovullo said Goldschmidt wanted to play Monday night, but the team decided to be cautious and have him checked out.

Goldschmidt has again been one of the top hitters in baseball, batting .314 with 34 home runs and 109 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks went into their game Monday night tied with the Rockies for the two NL wild-card berths.