Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has agreed to a four-year extension, according to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

According to the newspaper, the extension will keep Hurdle in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season and replaces the club option for 2018.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has earned a four-year extension, according to a report, despite not having made the playoffs since 2015. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Both Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington are in the final guaranteed year of their current contracts, but the newspaper reports that no decision has been made on Huntington's status.

Since taking over the team in 2011, the 60-year-old Hurdle has led the Pirates to three playoff appearances, but none since 2015. The team is currently eight games back in the chase for the National League's second wild card.

Now in his seventh season in Pittsburgh, Hurdle has a 574-534 record.