The Pittsburgh Pirates announced four-year extensions for manager Clint Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington.

The extensions take both through the 2021 season.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has earned a four-year extension, according to a report, despite not having made the playoffs since 2015. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

"I am extremely pleased to be able to announce that Neal and Clint will continue to be Pirates for at least the next four year," president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. "Both men are selfless leaders who have made us a far stronger organization, both on and off the field."

Both Hurdle and Huntington, who was named the GM in 2007, are in the final guaranteed year of their current contracts.

Since taking over the team in 2011, the 60-year-old Hurdle has led the Pirates to three playoff appearances, but none since 2015. Going into their game against the Cubs on Tuesday night, the Pirates are 7½ games back in the chase for the National League's second wild card.

Now in his seventh season in Pittsburgh, Hurdle has a 575-534-1 record.