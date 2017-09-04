Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who has been limited to pinch-hitting duties for the past week because of a sore right elbow, could be back in the lineup by the weekend, manager Dave Roberts said.

Seager took ground balls Monday and expects to resume throwing Tuesday.

A recent MRI revealed some issues in the elbow that Seager said will need to be addressed after the season.

The Dodgers had lost eight of their previous nine games as they prepared to open a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.