Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer has no structural damage in his pitching arm and will be re-examined after playing catch Tuesday.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that team surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton confirmed the original diagnosis of lateral forearm tightness after examining Archer on Monday.

Cash said Monday that he exchanged text messages with Archer, who was encouraged by the results of the examination. The right-hander threw just eight pitches in his last start Saturday against the White Sox and left the game after allowing back-to-back home runs to start the contest.

Cash said it is "probably a long shot" for Archer to make his next scheduled start Friday in Boston against the Red Sox, but did not rule out a relatively quick return for the two-time All-Star.

"We're not going to rule anything out quite yet, but I think it's a long shot [to pitch Friday]," Cash said before Monday's victory over the Twins, according to MLB.com. "He'll play catch tomorrow, we'll see how he feels, and then we'll probably put our heads together and see what the best-case scenario is for him."

Archer, 28, is 9-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 225 strikeouts -- third-most in the majors, behind only Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.

The Rays (69-70) entered Tuesday just three games behind the Twins (71-66) for the American League's second wild card.