          Braves pitching prospect Luiz Gohara promoted from Triple-A, to make MLB debut vs. Rangers

          12:39 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Luiz Gohara will make his major league debut Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

          The Braves purchased Gohara's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday afternoon and announced that the left-hander would start their home game against Texas.

          Gohara, 21, is a native of Brazil and recently was rated as baseball's No. 39 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law. Atlanta acquired Gohara last offseason in a multiplayer trade with the Seattle Mariners.

          Gohara pitched in three different levels of the minor leagues this season, rising from Class A Florida to Triple-A Gwinnett. He went 7-4 with a 2.62 ERA in his three combined stops, recording 147 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings.

          Braves right-hander Julio Teheran, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game, instead will pitch Wednesday. The Braves also reinstated infielders Johan Camargo and Danny Santana from the disabled list Tuesday.

