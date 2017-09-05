Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Luiz Gohara will make his major league debut Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

The Braves purchased Gohara's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday afternoon and announced that the left-hander would start their home game against Texas.

Gohara, 21, is a native of Brazil and recently was rated as baseball's No. 39 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law. Atlanta acquired Gohara last offseason in a multiplayer trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Gohara pitched in three different levels of the minor leagues this season, rising from Class A Florida to Triple-A Gwinnett. He went 7-4 with a 2.62 ERA in his three combined stops, recording 147 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings.

Braves right-hander Julio Teheran, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game, instead will pitch Wednesday. The Braves also reinstated infielders Johan Camargo and Danny Santana from the disabled list Tuesday.