          White Sox activate Yoan Moncada from 10-day DL, set to release Derek Holland

          5:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have activated infielder Yoan Moncada from the 10-day disabled list and requested waivers on left-hander Derek Holland for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

          The White Sox also promoted left-hander Jace Fry from Double-A Birmingham before Tuesday night's game against Cleveland. The 24-year-old Fry, a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, went 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 33 appearances with the Barons.

          Moncada, who is widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, was sidelined by a bone contusion on his right shin. The Cuban infielder is batting .188 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 30 games with the White Sox.

          The 30-year-old Holland went 7-14 this season with a 6.20 ERA in 29 appearances, 26 starts. The left-hander agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Chicago last December.

