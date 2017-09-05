The Boston Red Sox have admitted that they used electronic communication to steal signs and relay them to their players against the New York Yankees, according to the New York Times.

New York general manager Brian Cashman filed a complaint with Major League Baseball two weeks ago and supplied video of what the team contended was a Red Sox trainer looking at his Apple watch and then relaying information to players -- in one instance outfielder Brock Holt and in another infielder Dustin Pedroia.

The Red Sox were accused of stealing signs electronically against the Yankees at Fenway Park. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baseball's inquiry into the matter began about two weeks ago, The Times reported.

After the league corroborated the claims with their own video, MLB confronted the Red Sox, who admitted that video replay personnel were getting signs and those were relayed to some players. The scheme had been ongoing for some weeks.

The Red Sox have since filed their own complaint, alleging that the Yankees use a camera from their YES Network exclusively for stealing signs.

Red Sox manager John Farrell, whose team is hosting Toronto, said that Boston is "aware of the rule (that) electronic devices are not to be used in the dugout." When asked to comment further, he said it's "a league matter."

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who is in Baltimore for a game against the Orioles, said of the sign stealing: "It was something we expected was going on."