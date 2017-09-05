Jake Arrieta is removed from the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent right leg injury against the Pirates. (0:38)

PITTSBURGH -- As the Chicago Cubs await word on an MRI taken of starter Jake Arrieta's right hamstring they're already preparing for him to miss his next start.

"Honestly, I would say we're going to push him back regardless of what the news is," manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. "It's hard to imagine he'd be ready to start this next time out."

Editor's Picks Cubs will be just fine if Jake Arrieta has to miss his next start The reigning champs have overcome multiple injuries on their rocky path back to the playoffs. Thanks to a six-man rotation, they could do it again.

Arrieta left Monday's game in the third inning after grabbing the back of his right leg but seemed in good spirits when discussing the injury later that night. He wasn't even sure if he would have an MRI though eventually did. The team figured it had nothing to lose while gaining some knowledge.

"You take it so you know how to treat it," Maddon said. "If it's not so bad you can treat it this way, if it's a little worse than that, we treat it this way. You have to have definition when you're treating something like that."

The Cubs expect the results later on Tuesday evening and are still hopeful it's a minor injury. Arrieta won Pitcher of the Month in August after compiling a 1.21 ERA.