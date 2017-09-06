Diamondbacks fans have come to enjoy outfielder slugger J.D. Martinez since Arizona acquired him from the Tigers in July.

And for Martinez, the feeling is mutual.

Editor's Picks D-backs' Martinez matches mark with 4 HRs J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona's six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Tigers trade OF Martinez for D-backs prospects Outfielder J.D. Martinez is heading to the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Tigers, in exchange for prospects. 1 Related

A night after becoming just the 18th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a game, the free agent-to-be told Azcentral.com that he's interested in staying in Arizona long term.

"I've thought about it a lot," Martinez said. "It's definitely something I'd love, I'd be interested in. I've loved my time here. The guys are great. The team is young. They're definitely going to be good for a while."

Entering Tuesday, Martinez was hitting .257 with 18 home runs and 40 RBIs for Arizona, which holds the NL wild-card lead.

"I think one of the most important things in my free agency is I want to be on a team that's relevant - a team that's good, a team that's in it," he told azcentral.com. "I don't want to be on a team just because (they offer the most money). I want to be on a team that's got a chance. That's what's fun. That's what you play the game for."