ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio from Philadelphia in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez.

The 31-year-old Nicasio had joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA in a National League-leading 67 games this season. Nicasio has struck out 61 batters in 61.1 innings of work this season, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 average.

Juan Nicasio joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was acquired by the Cardinals on Wednesday. He will not be eligible for postseason play should that come to pass for the Cards. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals entered Wednesday just three games out of the NL wild-card lead and four games back in the NL Central.

Nicasio is a free agent at the end of the season and would not be eligible for postseason play. In 260 career games (82 starts), the Dominican is 35-37 with a 4.60 ERA in 618.2 innings pitched.