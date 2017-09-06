        <
        >

          Cardinals acquire RHP Juan Nicasio fro Phillies for minor-leaguer

          3:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio from Philadelphia in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez.

          The 31-year-old Nicasio had joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA in a National League-leading 67 games this season. Nicasio has struck out 61 batters in 61.1 innings of work this season, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 average.

          The Cardinals entered Wednesday just three games out of the NL wild-card lead and four games back in the NL Central.

          Nicasio is a free agent at the end of the season and would not be eligible for postseason play. In 260 career games (82 starts), the Dominican is 35-37 with a 4.60 ERA in 618.2 innings pitched.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.