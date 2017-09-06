Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, who leads the majors in stolen bases, has a broken left thumb and is headed to the 10-day disabled list.

Hamilton suffered the injury while trying to bunt in the first inning of Cincinnati's 7-1 victory Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The speedy Hamilton exited the game in the third inning and likely will be placed on the DL before Cincinnati's next game Thursday against the New York Mets.

Hamilton, 26, is batting .248 with 82 runs scored and 58 stolen bases this season, his fifth with the Reds. He has recorded at least 56 stolen bases in each of the last four seasons.