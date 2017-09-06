Red Sox President Dave Dombrowski doesn't want to say much about his club's allegedly using technology to steal signs, but he acknowledges that sign stealing has taken place "for a long time." (0:34)

BOSTON -- As he sat down Wednesday to begin his daily pregame media session, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell looked at his wrist watch, nothing more than a reflex. Then, he realized an opportunity for comedy.

"It's not an Apple Watch," Farrell said.

One day after commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed a New York Times report that Major League Baseball is investigating claims by the New York Yankees that the Red Sox used electronics -- an Apple Watch, to be specific -- to read and relay signs from Yankees catchers, Sox players and staff members remained wholly unapologetic, even making light of the situation.

"It's part of the game," Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said. "Our adjustment to that stuff is: go out to the mound and change the signs. ... It's been around a long, long time. We were doing that at Douglass Jr. High School [in Woodland, California] where I played. So, I don't think this should be news to everybody."

Editor's Picks Source: BoSox say video shows Yanks' camera The Red Sox said their complaint to the commissioner's office about the Yankees includes video evidence of the YES Network maintaining a fixed camera on bench coach Gary DiSarcina during a recent game at Yankee Stadium, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Red Sox used technology to steal teams' signs Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Tuesday that the Red Sox used electronic communication from the dugout to steal opponents' signs and relay them to Boston players during games. 1 Related

Pedroia said he hasn't been interviewed by MLB as part of the investigation. If he was, though, he said he would have an explanation for the video, provided by the Yankees, that shows him conferring with assistant athletic trainer Jon Jochim, who is believed to have received text messages on his Apple Watch from a staff member in the clubhouse with information about the Yankees' signs.

"I was talking to the trainer about what time I'm rehabbing the next day because I was on the DL," Pedroia said.

Pedroia's larger point was that video of him talking to a trainer isn't necessarily incriminating. He noted that the Yankees had video of right-hander Doug Fister wearing what they thought was an ear piece.

"It was his mouth guard," Pedroia said. "I mean, it's baseball, man."

The Yankees went 11-8 against the Red Sox this season. The Sox batted .143 (20-for-140) with runners in scoring position, although their numbers in that situation were far better during an Aug. 18-20 series in which the Yankees filmed the Sox's dugout in search of evidence of electronic sign stealing.

Farrell has maintained that he didn't know the extent of the sign-stealing operation.

"I would say this, that over my career there are players that are more adept at picking up signs than others," Farrell said. "And that's not really a conversation point [with the manager or other staff members]. That's more they're providing information to their teammates."

Farrell said the Red Sox are conducting an internal investigation into the situation. There aren't any rules against sign stealing, a common practice throughout baseball history, but the use of binoculars or electronic devices in the dugout is prohibited.

Pedroia noted, though, that teams are permitted to use a customized iPad Pro in the dugout, a fact he likely brought up to illustrate the blurred lines about what equipment can be used.

"I don't really know what the rule book says on that," Pedroia said of the use of an Apple Watch. "I know we have iPads in the dugout. I mean, is that a false thing too? Are we not supposed to have iPads in there?"

Manfred said Tuesday that the investigation into the Red Sox -- and a counter-complaint filed by the Sox against the Yankees -- is ongoing. Although Manfred said he wants a swift resolution, there isn't a timetable for when he might issue a ruling.

MLB has the authority to strip the Red Sox of wins against the Yankees, but there isn't any precedent for such a punishment. It's more likely the Sox would receive a fine or perhaps a loss of draft picks, according to multiple sources.

Regardless, the Red Sox seem unconcerned.

"We're here to play baseball games," Pedroia said. "We've got a three-and-a-half game lead in our division. Other than that, nobody gives a s--t. We're trying to win baseball games."