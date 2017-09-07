Angels slugger Albert Pujols returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for treatment for a knee injury he suffered while sliding into second base in last weekend's series with the Texas Rangers, according to L.A. manager Mike Scioscia.

Pujols, who has missed two games with his ailing knee, is expected to rejoin the team on Friday for a weekend series against the Mariners in Seattle.

The 37-year-old Dominican slugger was hitting .244 with 21 home runs and 93 RBIs in 127 games this season before being sidelined this week.

Pujols hit his 600th career homer in June, becoming the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark with a grand slam. He now is sitting on 612 home runs.