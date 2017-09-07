Gene "Stick" Michael, the New York Yankees executive who helped build the club's late-1990s dynasty teams, has died. He was 79.

Michael served as Yankees manager in 1981-82 and as their general manager from 1991-95.

During his time as GM, he restocked the farm system and built the Core Four of Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada via the draft or free agency. He also traded for Paul O'Neill to shape the group that helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.