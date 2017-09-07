WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals have called up top prospect Victor Robles.

On Thursday afternoon, the Nats announced that they have selected the contract of Robles from Double-A Harrisburg, where he hit .324 with 11 steals in 37 games after being promoted from Single-A Potomac. On the year, Robles slashed a combined .300/.382/.493, with 37 steals in 114 games at both minor-league levels.

A 20-year outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Robles in considered the best prospect in the Nationals organization and was recently ranked as the number eight prospect overall in Baseball America's midseason rankings. He joins a Washington club that's been ravaged by injuries this season, especially in the outfield.

Starting centerfielder Adam Eaton injured his knee in late April, ending his season. Starting left fielder Jayson Werth fractured his foot in early June and missed nearly three months before returning in late August. Earlier last month, on August 12, starting right fielder and former MVP Bryce Harper suffered a gruesome-looking knee injury and hasn't played since while nursing what the team said is a bone bruise. Reserve outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Brian Goodwin, both of whom played key roles filling in for the injured starters, have also spent time on the disabled list, with Goodwin (groin) still sidelined.

Despite all the injuries, Washington enters Thursday's series opener against the visiting Phillies with an 18-game lead in the Nationals League East, the largest cushion in the majors.