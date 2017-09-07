A win by the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night will result in a local company rebating customers who bought $1.7 million in window installation, siding, doors and other services.

Universal Windows Direct offered a promotion for all of July that any customer who did business with the company would get their money back if the Cleveland Indians went on a 15-game winning streak any time between Aug. 1 and the end of the season.

With the Indians at 14 straight wins, Universal's CEO William Barr will be with the most interested customers at the stadium on Thursday night for a watch party as the Indians take on the White Sox in Chicago.

Barr said the idea came to him thanks to the fact that the company was celebrating its 15th anniversary. It would also beat the record for the most consecutive wins by the Indians, who won 14 straight games last season.

Barr said he paid $75,000 for insurance to cover the $1.7 million in sales.

"I already paid for the policy," he said. "I just hope they win now."