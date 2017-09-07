Third baseman Jose Ramirez was scratched from the red-hot Cleveland Indians' lineup for Thursday night's game against the White Sox because of a sore right wrist.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Ramirez aggravated his wrist while checking his swing earlier in the series against Chicago two nights ago and could sit for a few games to try to get his wrist healthy for the stretch drive.

"I just thought it made sense to give him a day or two and let the trainers work on him." Francona said, as quoted in cleveland.com. "They're not worried about him," Francona said. "It's not in a bad spot. But he's played a lot. It might be a day. It might be a day or two."

Francona also said right-hander Danny Salazar, who came off the disabled list Tuesday, will start pitching out of the bullpen on Sunday.

"Danny just didn't feel like the sim game would help him enough," said Francona. "So starting Sunday we'll put him in the bullpen. When the opportunity presents itself we'll try to get him out there for a two or three-inning stint. So that would almost be like his next start."

In his second full major league season, the 24-year-old Ramirez is posting MVP-caliber numbers, batting .309 with 47 doubles, 25 home runs, 69 RBIs and 15 steals.

He had a breakout season in 2016, when he helped the Indians win their first AL pennant since 1997, and he then signed a five-year, $26 million contract during the offseason.

The AL Central-leading Indians try for their 15th straight win, their longest winning streak since a team-record 14-game run last year, when ace Corey Kluber faces the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

