Next week's series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will be played at Citi Field due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in Florida, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The series had been set for Monday to Wednesday at Tropicana Field, but the powerful hurricane is on track to cross through Florida over the weekend and is expected to continue affecting the state throughout the early part of next week and possibly longer.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi had suggested Chicago as a potential site, but the Rays chose to play in New York, a source told ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

Tampa Bay will continue to serve as the home team for the series.

The Rays are scheduled for a three-game series with the Red Sox in Boston beginning Friday, while the Yankees will play three games against the Texas Rangers before returning to New York.