Next week's series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will be played at Citi Field -- home of the New York Mets -- because of the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The series had been set for Monday to Wednesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, but the powerful hurricane is on track to cross through Florida over the weekend and is expected to continue affecting the state throughout the early part of next week and possibly longer.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi had suggested Chicago as a potential site, but the Rays chose to play in New York, a source told ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

According to a source, Seattle was also considered as a location for the Rays-Yankees series. Hotel availability was an issue there, as it was with Chicago.

Tampa Bay will continue to serve as the home team for the series.

The Rays are scheduled for a three-game series with the Red Sox in Boston beginning Friday. The Yankees will play three games against the Texas Rangers before returning to New York.

The Red Sox haven't heard anything yet about relocating their series at Tampa Bay next weekend. The Mets will be on the road all week, so Citi Field would be a possibility to host that series.

JetBlue Park, the Red Sox's spring-training ballpark in Fort Myers, Florida, will be used as a headquarters for first responders, according to manager John Farrell. The Sox have evacuated all players and staff from their Fort Myers facility.

ESPN's Scott Lauber contributed to this report.