Right-hander Jimmy Nelson will miss the rest of the season with a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Saturday.

It's a significant loss for the Brewers (73-68), who enter Saturday's games three games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Brewers are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the NL Central and trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by four games.

Nelson hurt his shoulder Friday night while diving back to first after rounding the base following a single in the fifth inning. He pitched the bottom half, retiring Anthony Rizzo on a fly to deep center to escape a first-and-third jam, but felt discomfort.

Nelson leads the Brewers with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts. He is 12-6 on the season in 29 starts, notching his 12th victory in Friday night's 2-0 victory over the Cubs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.