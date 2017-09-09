        <
        >

          Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson to miss rest of season with rotator cuff strain, labrum tear

          2:23 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Right-hander Jimmy Nelson will miss the rest of the season with a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Saturday.

          It's a significant loss for the Brewers (73-68), who enter Saturday's games three games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wild-card spot in the National League. The Brewers are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the NL Central and trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by four games.

          Nelson hurt his shoulder Friday night while diving back to first after rounding the base following a single in the fifth inning. He pitched the bottom half, retiring Anthony Rizzo on a fly to deep center to escape a first-and-third jam, but felt discomfort.

          Nelson leads the Brewers with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts. He is 12-6 on the season in 29 starts, notching his 12th victory in Friday night's 2-0 victory over the Cubs.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.