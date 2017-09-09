ATLANTA -- Giancarlo Stanton has hit his major-league-leading 54th home run of the season to give the Miami Marlins an early lead over the Atlanta Braves.

After being given a day off on Friday, Stanton hit the homer off rookie left-hander Max Fried in the first inning on Saturday night. The ball would have traveled 456 feet unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast, and landed deep into the left-center seats.

Stanton's 54 homers are the same number that Mark McGwire had through this date in 1999 and the same number Sammy Sosa had through this date in 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Stanton has six homers against the Braves this season. He now has 15 more homers than Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Oakland's Khris Davis, who were tied for second.

The previous Marlins record was 42 homers by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.