          White Sox's Jose Abreu hits for cycle, becomes 7th player to do so this season

          10:56 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu became the seventh player this season to hit for the cycle.

          Abreu homered in the first inning, doubled in the second, singled in the seventh and hit a triple in the bottom of the eighth inning.

          The 30-year-old Cuban joins Jose Valentín (2000), Chris Singleton (1999), Carlton Fisk (1984), Jack Brohamer (1977) and Ray Schalk (1922) as White Sox players who have hit for the cycle.

          The seven cycles this season are the most in a season since 2009, when there were eight.

