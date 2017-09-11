During the bottom of the seventh inning, Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer hits a slow groundball to second and when he tries to slide into first, he ends up breaking his hand would leave the game. (0:39)

Cleveland Indians rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer sustained a broken bone in his left hand Sunday night and will see a hand specialist on Monday.

Zimmer's was hurt when he dove into first base trying to beat out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland's 18th straight win.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Zimmer hurt his hand when he was stepped on by Orioles first baseman Chris Davis.

Zimmer is hitting .241 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 101 games.