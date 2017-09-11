Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson will undergo surgery to repair a core-muscle issue and sports hernia, ending his season, the team announced Monday.

Dyson didn't travel with the Mariners for their seven-game road trip that began Monday with a game against the Texas Rangers.

"Jarrod has decided to go ahead and have surgery," manager Scott Servais told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It's a very minor thing that won't affect him at all going forward, but he chose to go ahead and get that done at this time."

Dyson will undergo the surgery later this week, Servais said.

Dyson, 33, leads the Mariners with 28 stolen bases this season, his first with the club. He has a .251 average and has set career highs with five home runs and 30 RBIs.

The Mariners enter Monday's action three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot in the American League.