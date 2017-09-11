Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong will retire as a member of the San Francisco Giants, the team announced Monday.

Vogelsong, 40, will be honored before the team's game Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants drafted Vogelsong in 1998, traded him in 2001 and re-signed him to a minor league deal in 2011. Vogelsong's best years came in his second go-around in San Francisco.

Vogelsong went 13-7 with a 2.71 ERA in 2011 en route to an All-Star selection and won two World Series in San Francisco. He was a key contributor on the 2012 World Series team, pitching to a 1.04 ERA in four starts that postseason.

The righty was also twice seriously injured while batting. Vogelsong had pins inserted into his pitching hand in 2013 after it was broken by a Craig Stammen fastball. He was hit in the face by a pitch in 2016 and needed surgery to repair multiple facial fractures.

On the mound, Vogelsong went 61-75 (4.48 ERA) over his 12-year MLB career that featured a four-season interlude (2007-2010) in Japan.

He spent the entirety of his major league career with the Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing for each team twice.