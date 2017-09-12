NEW YORK -- Jacoby Ellsbury set an obscure major league record on his 34th birthday.

He reached base on catcher's interference for the 30th time, passing the mark that had been held by Pete Rose.

Ellsbury nicked the mitt of Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos on a slow curveball from Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field and was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set the season catcher's interference mark with 12 last season and has four this season.

Rose, baseball's career hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances. Ellsbury reached the record in 5,308.