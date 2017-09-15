Vote: How long will the Indians' winning streak last?

All the Cleveland Indians do is win. At least that's the case lately.

Thursday's extra-inning win over the Kansas City Royals was as dramatic as it gets. Trailing 2-1 with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning, Francisco Lindor drilled one off the left-field wall to score Erik Gonzalez with the tying run.

That gave the Indians the momentum they needed to seal the deal. In the 10th inning, Jay Bruce smashed one to right field for a walk-off double, bringing in Jose Ramirez. Cleveland has won 22 in a row, extending the longest winning streak in American League history. It's the second-longest win streak in MLB history behind the 1916 New York Giants' 26 straight.

How long will Cleveland's winning streak last? And who's the favorite to win the World Series now?

The Indians will try to make it 23 wins in a row at home against the Royals on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

-- Alex Tekip