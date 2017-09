The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that their home game next season on April 17 will be a free admission. The game against the White Sox will be the 50th anniversary of the team playing their first game at the Oakland Coliseum.

Editor's Picks MLB to get early start to 2018 with full slate The 2018 Major League Baseball season will begin on March 29, the earliest start in the sport's history excluding international openers.

The teams said it's thought to be one of the first completely free standalone games in MLB history.

The team said it will provide more details on the game early in 2018.