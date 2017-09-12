Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Tuesday night, 24 hours after leaving a win over the Detroit Tigers with a bruised forearm.

It's welcomed news for the Indians, who will look to extend their win streak to 20 games in the second game of the home series against Detroit.

He was batting third and playing second base.

Ramirez was hurt during an at-bat in the sixth inning Monday, when he was struck by the ball after an inside pitch by Warwick Saupold caromed off his bat. He started toward first base, stopped and waited for a trainer before walking off the field with manager Terry Francona.

Ramirez enters Tuesday batting .308 with 26 homers and 73 RBIs. He leads the league with 47 doubles and 79 extra-base hits.

In other Indians news, Francona said Tuesday that left-hander Andrew Miller could return to the team Thursday. He's been dealing with tendinitis in his right knee.

In addition, second baseman Jason Kipnis could be in the lineup when the team opens a six-game road trip next Tuesday.

Kipnis has been on the disabled list since Aug. 23 with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for a couple months.

Also, center fielder Bradley Zimmer will miss six to eight weeks after having surgery on his left hand, Francona said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.