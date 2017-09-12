CLEVELAND -- Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez underwent a successful surgical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat, and starter Michael Fulmer had season-ending surgery on his elbow Tuesday.

Martinez had a heart ablation Monday in Detroit, and manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that the five-time All-Star was recovering at home.

"Rest is the first order of business for him right now," Ausmus said before the Tigers' game against the Indians.

Victor Martinez underwent surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat. Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

Martinez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 27 following the second occurrence of an irregular heartbeat this season. He previously was on the DL from June 16 to 28.

The 38-year-old Martinez had experienced a racing heart during a game last month and was briefly hospitalized. Martinez, who batted .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 107 games, is signed through next season.

Fulmer underwent an ulnar nerve transposition surgery in Pensacola, Florida. Dr. James Andrews performed the operation on last season's AL Rookie of the Year, who is expected to be medically cleared in time for the start of spring training.

Fulmer tweeted after returning to his hotel: "Thank you to everybody for the well wishes. Surgery went well and I'm looking forward to spring training coming back better than ever. 100 percent."

The right-hander had been experiencing numbness in his fingers. Fulmer made his last start on Aug. 29.

He went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts but lost his last six decisions and didn't win after July 15.