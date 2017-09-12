Texas Rangers star third baseman Adrian Beltre has returned earlier than expected from a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring as he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Beltre, injured in a 5-1 loss against Houston late last month on a slow, short-hopper, was expected to miss the rest of the regular season after an MRI earlier this month showed the Grade 2 strain.

While Beltre is active, he is not in the team's starting lineup for Tuesday night and is expected to only be available as a pinch hitter for now.

"If this had been August, he probably wouldn't be active," general manager Jon Daniels said. "But he's been making progress. Given the roster rules, it made sense to activate him."

The Rangers originally said Beltre was expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. That would have taken his recovery into the final weekend of the regular season.

But his surprise early return now means help for the stretch run as the Rangers remain within striking distance of the second AL wild-card spot. Texas (72-71) went into the second game of a midweek series against the Seattle Mariners two games back of the AL's second wild-card spot with 19 games to play.

That look when someone says Beltre is done for the season. #AdrianActivated pic.twitter.com/gMYSoAZzWy — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 12, 2017

Beltre, 38 and in his 20th major league season, has a .315 batting average, 16 homers and 66 RBIs in 80 games this season. He also joined the 3,000-hit club in late July.

To make room for Beltre, the Rangers released right-hander Tyson Ross, who was 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA

In addition to Beltre's return, the Rangers will also welcome Willie Calhoun to the lineup. Calhoun, making his major league debut, was the prize return in the trade that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Calhoun, 22, will bat seventh and play left field.