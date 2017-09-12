BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Rays will fly home Wednesday. With any luck, they will play games at Tropicana Field this weekend, too.

Rays players met Tuesday before a designated home game at Citi Field in New York and voted to travel back to the Tampa area after Wednesday's game against the Yankees to check on the status of their houses and belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Rays are scheduled to host a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox beginning on Friday night. Although Tropicana Field reportedly didn't sustain major damage in the hurricane, there are still widespread power outages in Pinellas County.

"Everything right now points to us going there," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We haven't been directed otherwise."

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters it "would be news to me" if the series against the Red Sox was moved from Tropicana Field. If traffic lights near the ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg aren't restored by Friday, the teams could play a doubleheader Saturday.