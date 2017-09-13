The Houston Astros scratched Lance McCullers Jr. from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after the injury-plagued right-hander reported arm fatigue and soreness while playing catch.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Tuesday that he is "not overly concerned" about the issue but stressed that the team wants to be cautious with McCullers, who was activated from the disabled list last week after missing over a month with back discomfort.

"He's not concerned, which makes me not concerned," Hinch said after the Astros' 1-0 victory over the Angels. "Obviously it doesn't feel good to have to scratch him, but we're going to continue to be conservative with him especially. He's had an up-and-down year dealing with stuff."

Hinch said McCullers received treatment Tuesday and even felt as if he could make his start. Mike Fiers will replace McCullers as Houston's starter Wednesday.

McCullers, 23, is 7-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 20 starts this season, his third with the Astros. He made just 14 starts last season because of elbow and shoulder injuries.