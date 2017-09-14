At Wednesday's Athletics-Red Sox game at Fenway Park, a few people hung a sign on the Green Monster after the top of the fourth inning. Umpire Joe West signaled to have them removed from the stadium. (0:41)

Few ejected from Fenway for sign on racism (0:41)

BOSTON -- A few fans seated above the Green Monster at Fenway Park dropped down a sign that read "Racism is as American as baseball" during the fourth inning of the Red Sox's game against Oakland on Wednesday night.

The sign was draped over the top, middle section of the Green Monster and had a black background with white letters.

The above banner over the Green Monster was up for about one at bat before Fenway Park officials removed it, as well as the fans who draped it. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

It was up for about one batter. There was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced them to remove it and escorted the people from their seats.

Umpire Joe West and police were seen on the field discussing what happened.

It's not the first time racism and Fenway Park have been interlocked this season.

In May, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he was subjected to a torrent of N-words and other racist taunts at Fenway during the team's game against the Red Sox. The Red Sox later apologized to Jones, and the team toughened its fan code of conduct to stress a zero-tolerance policy and impose the harshest possible penalties for violators.

A night later, the Red Sox permanently banned a man from Fenway they said used a racial slur toward another fan.

In August, Red Sox owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that the organization will lead the way in attempts to change the name Yawkey Way -- the street adjacent to Fenway that has racial connotations to former owner Tom Yawkey.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.