David Price speaks with Karl Ravech about the process of warming up and credits the Red Sox training staff for making his elbow feel better. (1:38)

The Boston Red Sox activated David Price from the disabled list on Thursday and plan to use the left-hander out of the bullpen.

Manager John Farrell said that Price will likely be in a multi-inning role, beginning Sunday or Monday. In 54 at-bats against left-handers this year, Price has allowed just one extra-base hit.

Price was put on the DL on July 28, with the move made retroactive to July 25, because of inflammation of his left elbow. He last pitched on July 22.

He had begun a throwing program in August, but on Aug. 18 the team said he was being shut down due to stiffness related to what he was feeling July 22.

David Price has made 11 starts this season after leading the league in innings pitched last year. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

He began the 2017 season on the disabled list with a left elbow strain and didn't make his season debut until May 29. He made 11 starts when he returned, going 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA, striking out 63 and walking 22 in 66 innings pitched.

The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner signed a seven-year, $217 million contact with the Red Sox before the 2016 season and has a 22-12 record in 46 starts.