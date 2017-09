The Seattle Mariners activated right-handed ace Felix Hernandez from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

Hernandez will start Thursday night against the Rangers.

Felix Hernandez, the 2010 Cy Young Award winner, returns Thursday against Texas. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Mariners placed Hernandez on the disabled list Aug. 5 with right shoulder bursitis.

Hernandez missed almost two months earlier this season because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. In his last eight starts, Hernandez is 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA.

For the season, Hernandez is 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts.