The New York Yankees' Todd Frazier isn't afraid to embrace the hate.

Wednesday, two nights after his three-run homer at Citi Field was greeted by a fan putting his thumbs down, Frazier adopted the gesture as his own.

With the Yankees the visiting team against the Tampa Bay Rays in a game relocated to Flushing Meadows by Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida, it's not known whether the displeased fan was a Mets' fan, a fan of the Rays, or just someone who doesn't like the Yankees. Todd Frazier didn't get down after learning a fan greeted one of his homers with a thumbs-down gesture. Now, he playfully makes the gesture toward his teammates after getting a base hit. Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Either way, Frazier and his teammates thought the gesture fit perfectly on a team known for its hand gestures to teammates in the dugout after getting a hit.

"I saw it right, like right after the game. My buddy texted me about it. He said, 'This guy didn't really like your three-run homer.' And then it kind of blew up online," Frazier said Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. "And Aaron Judge was telling me, he's like, 'Man, you've got to do this every time you get a hit.' So I guess it's going to be part of my new thing.

"I told [Rays first baseman] Logan Morrison, I said, 'Don't take it serious because I'm not putting my thumbs down to show you guys up.' And he said, 'No, I saw it yesterday too.' So we had a good laugh. But it's something funny. If it happened to any other Joe Schmo, but the guy had overalls on and put this little pouty face on like he'd just lost his dog or something."