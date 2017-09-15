Major League Baseball is reviewing how an umpire got hit this week by a pitch that a catcher missed in a game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Plate umpire Quinn Wolcott was struck in the left shoulder Wednesday by a fastball from Detroit's Buck Farmer that sailed past the mitt of backup catcher John Hicks.

Two batters earlier, Wolcott had ejected catcher James McCann and manager Brad Ausmus after a close pitch to Cleveland's Jay Bruce was called ball four.

Wolcott was knocked over by the impact of Farmer's pitch. As he was being examined by a trainer and talking to the other umpires, Wolcott appeared on a TV replay to ask: "They didn't do it on purpose, did they?"

The Tigers had bickered with Wolcott throughout the game about his strike zone before he was hit. After Detroit lost 5-3, Farmer and Ausmus vehemently denied any intent to deliberately hit Wolcott.

"The fact that's even a question is appalling," Farmer said. "It shouldn't be a question. When you look at the situation, it's stupid to even think about. It shouldn't even be a thought from anybody that Hicks and I would do that.''

Farmer also tweeted after the game that he didn't mean to strike Wolcott with the pitch.

Hate that people think I would hit the umpire intentionally... I have more respect for the game than that #notthattypeofplayer — Buck Farmer (@B_Farm09) September 13, 2017

The person told the AP that MLB was checking the circumstances of the play. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because MLB was still looking into the matter.

Wolcott stayed in the game after the incident in the third inning with Yandy Diaz batting. The bases were loaded with two outs, and no runs scored after the ball bounced off Wolcott.