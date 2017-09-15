CHICAGO -- Cubs starter John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras were both kicked out of Friday's game against the Cardinals after arguing with plate umpire Jordan Baker following an apparent missed strike three call on St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez.

With two on and two out in the top of the fifth inning and a 2-2 count on Martinez, Lackey threw a curveball that looked to be a strike. Even Martinez began to walk back to the dugout, but Baker called it a ball, setting Lackey off.

After a few harsh words, Lackey returned to the mound and his 3-2 pitch was hit into center field for a run-scoring single.

As Lackey ran to back up home plate, he screamed in Baker's face, getting kicked out in the process. Moments later, Contreras confronted Baker and was also tossed.

Justin Wilson and Alex Avila took over on the mound and behind the plate and were able to end the inning on the next batter.