Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was suspended two games and given an undisclosed fine by Major League Baseball for "inappropriate actions" during Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Saturday.

Contreras threw down his catcher's mask moments after Cubs pitcher John Lackey was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing with umpire Jordan Baker. The mask made contact with Baker's leg, and Contreras was also ejected after confronting Baker.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said he did not intend to hit umpire Jordan Baker when he threw down his mask during Friday's game. Contreras has appealed a two-game suspension.

Contreras has appealed the suspension, meaning he'll be able to play until the appeal is heard and ruled upon.

He said Friday that his intention was not to hit anyone.

"I apologize to everybody, to the fans, to MLB, to the umpire," Contreras said after Friday's game. "I'm sure if I see Jordan [Baker] tomorrow I will apologize to him."

Lackey was fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for his actions.

With two on and two out in the top of the fifth inning and a 2-2 count on Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, Lackey threw a slider that looked to be a strike. Even Martinez began to walk back to the dugout, but Baker called it a ball, setting Lackey off.

After a few harsh words, Lackey returned to the mound and his 3-2 pitch was hit into center field for a run-scoring single.

As Lackey ran to back up home plate, he screamed in Baker's face, getting kicked out in the process.

