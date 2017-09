Cody Bellinger's 38th home run of the season ties the single-season National League rookie record held by Wally Berger and Frank Robinson. (0:15)

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger hit his 38th home run of the season Saturday to match a National League rookie record.

His second-inning homer off Washington Nationals starter A.J. Cole in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory Saturday tied Wally Berger (Braves, 1930) and Frank Robinson (Reds, 1956).

Mark McGwire holds the all-time rookie record with 49, which he set in 1987 with the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees' Aaron Judge has 43 this season.