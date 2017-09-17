New York Mets manager Terry Collins said right-hander Noah Syndergaard, sidelined since April 30 with a torn lat muscle, might not return until next week.

The team had hoped that Syndergaard would be able to pitch this weekend against the Atlanta Braves, but that was scrapped after he was examined Saturday by the team medical staff. Syndergaard threw a bullpen session with no restrictions on Thursday.

Biceps and shoulder discomfort led Syndergaard to be scratched from an April 27 start against Atlanta. He pitched again April 30 against Washington but made it through only 1 1/3 innings before leaving injured. The Mets placed him on the disabled list the next day.

Syndergaard, 24, is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts this season.

