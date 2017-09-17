WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper is one step closer to returning.

Prior to the Washington Nationals' game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Harper took batting practice on the field for the first time since injuring his knee over a month ago.

"Just trying to get out there and trying to put the bat on the ball," said the All-Star right fielder, who hit in an early session along with injured teammate Stephen Drew prior to Washington's full-squad batting practice. "Just try to be as fluid as I can and try to get my swing back."

Working to return to action since injuring his knee and calf last month, Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper took batting practice at Nationals Park on Sunday. Michael Owens/USA Today Sports

On Aug. 12, Harper injured his left knee when he landed awkwardly on a slippery first base trying to beat out an infield grounder in the first inning of a rain-delayed game against the San Francisco Giants. The Nationals originally called the gruesome-looking knee injury a bone bruise, but it was later revealed that Harper also suffered a calf strain.

Harper has since resumed light activities, including jogging and hitting off a tee. Last Tuesday, the 24-year-old ran from foul to foul pole on the Nationals Park warning track six times. Although he had previously taken swings in the batting cage, Sunday afternoon was his first time doing so in plain view.

"I felt a little off, still," Harper said following his session, standing in front of the first-base dugout. "Not my knee, per se, but more just myself. It's going to take some time to get back and get in focus. Got a long ways to go and hopefully be back soon."

Asked if he would be back in time to play in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Harper said: "I hope so. That's definitely in my head. That's what I want to do. That's where I want to be. But it takes time. Just trying to do the best I can to get out here and do the things I can to get back and get ready, and see where it's at."

Since Harper went down, the Nationals have gone 20-14 and clinched the NL East title for the fourth time in six years. But their offense has struggled, scoring just 4.0 runs per game compared to 5.4 prior to Harper's injury. In Friday night's series opener against the Dodgers, they were shut out for the second time this week, 7-0.

As it stands now, Washington is the No. 2 seed in the National League and would face the Central-leading Chicago Cubs in the NLDS. Although Harper's goal is to be back in time for Game 1, he stopped short of ruling out an earlier return.

"If we play Chicago, I might be facing Jon Lester for my first at-bat in six weeks. That's a tough task. It's going to take some time. Hopefully, I can get back and get going a little sooner than later."