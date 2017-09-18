Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez died from injuries sustained Saturday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

"Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez," executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a statement. "Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time."

Miguel Gonzalez had spent the last three seasons in the Dominican Summer League. Baltimore Orioles

Orioles academy director Felipe Alou Jr. told ESPN's Enrique Rojas that Gonzalez was returning home after visiting his girlfriend when he smashed his car against a truck that lost control.

"The impact of the crash was on the driver side. Miguel received serious injuries, including one in the head. He couldn't recover and he died today (Monday) at noon," Alou said. "His funeral will be on Tuesday at his parents' house located in the city of Arroyo Hondo."

Three persons were in the car with Gonzalez. All of them were uninjured, according to Alou.

Gonzalez had spent the last three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, appearing in 38 games (13 starts) and posting a 7.65 ERA.

This is the second time one of the Orioles' players has died in a vehicle-related accident in the Dominican Republic in the past two years. In January 2016, infielder Ramon Ramírez died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

A number of MLB players have been killed in accidents in the country, including Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals, Andy Marte of the Cleveland Indians and Oscar Taveras of the St. Louis Cardinals.St. Louis Cardinals

The 21-year-old Gonzalez is not related to the former Orioles pitcher of the same name who now pitches for the Rangers.