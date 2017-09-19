        <
        >

          Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia exits game after foul ball hits plate, then face

          8:27 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday night's game in Baltimore in the fourth inning after hitting a foul ball that bounced off the plate and hit him in the face.

          Pedroia was replaced by Brock Holt, who lined a double to right-center field off Baltimore's Dylan Bundy and later scored on a Mookie Betts to cut the Orioles' lead to 5-1.

          Pedroia, who is hitting .303 with seven home runs and 58 RBIs, dabbed blood from his face with a towel as he left the field.

          He has spent time on the disabled list this season with knee inflammation.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.