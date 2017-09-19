Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia left Monday night's game in Baltimore in the fourth inning after hitting a foul ball that bounced off the plate and hit him in the face.

Pedroia was replaced by Brock Holt, who lined a double to right-center field off Baltimore's Dylan Bundy and later scored on a Mookie Betts to cut the Orioles' lead to 5-1.

Pedroia, who is hitting .303 with seven home runs and 58 RBIs, dabbed blood from his face with a towel as he left the field.

He has spent time on the disabled list this season with knee inflammation.