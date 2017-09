Giancarlo Stanton resumed his home-run-hitting ways Monday night, slugging No. 55 on the season against the New York Mets.

Stanton's three-run shot came off Mets right-hander Matt Harvey.

It ended a six-game home run "drought" for the Marlins slugger. That was the most games Stanton had gone without hitting a home run since a 14-game span from May 9 to 24.

Stanton entered the game 2-of-17 against Harvey in his career.