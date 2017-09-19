BALTIMORE -- A day after suffering a nasal contusion, Dustin Pedroia is not in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox.

"He's sore," manager John Farrell said before Tuesday's game against the Orioles. "I would think in an emergency only would we even consider putting him in the game. After talking with him here and after getting checked out, felt like it was best to just hold him out a day. I would expect him to be back in the lineup [Wednesday]."

Pedroia fouled off a pitch that bounced off home plate and struck him in the nose in the fourth inning of Boston's 10-8 win at Camden Yards on Monday. He exited the game in the middle of his at-bat and was replaced by Brock Holt.

After the game, Farrell left open the possibility that Pedroia might get a CT scan. However, Farrell said Tuesday that the veteran second baseman did not undergo any further imaging.

"Didn't feel like the follow-up with the medical staff was warranted," Farrell said. "But he is sore, there's no question."

Holt is starting Tuesday in place of Pedroia, who has been on the disabled list three different times this season due to a strained hamstring, a wrist sprain and knee inflammation.

Pedroia is hitting .303 with seven home runs and 58 RBIs in 98 games this season.