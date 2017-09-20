The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with Marco Estrada to keep the right-hander off the free-agent market, MLB.com is reporting.

Estrada, 34, is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts this season, striking out a career-best 170 batters. He was an All-Star for the Blue Jays in 2016 when he went 9-9 with a 3.48 ERA in 29 starts.

He joined the Blue Jays in 2014 when he was acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind.

He then re-signed with the team after the 2015 season, getting a two-year, $26 million contract. He is making $14.5 million this season.

Estrada made six postseason starts in 2015 and 2016 for the Blue Jays, going 3-3 with a 2.64 ERA.